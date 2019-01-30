Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced the results of the ICE Endex gas storage auction held on January 30, 2019, on behalf of GasTerra.

On January 30, a total of 6,614,728 Standard Bundled Units (SBUs) for the contract period 2019/2020 were offered to the market and after five auction rounds, 6,614,728 SBUs were allocated. The outcome of the auction is an average weighted price per SBU of 3.40 EUR.

ICE Endex has successfully operated auctions for virtual gas storage services in the Netherlands since 2011, with auctions taking place twice a year.

Gas storage services are sold in the form of "standard bundled units" (SBUs), which allow market participants to inject or withdraw gas from a virtual storage facility. An SBU has a capacity of 1,440 kWh and participants may withdraw between 0.6 and 1.0 kWh per hour and inject up to 0.3333 kWh per hour. The total annual gas storage space is almost 20 billion kWh of natural gas or 13,229,456 million SBUs. The natural gas from this virtual storage is delivered at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), which is the most liquid European natural gas trading hub alongside NBP.

As a leading energy exchange in continental Europe, ICE Endex provides transparent and widely accessible continental European markets for trading natural gas and power derivatives, gas balancing markets and gas storage services.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2018.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005635/en/

Contacts:

ICE

Media Contact

Rebecca Mitchell

rebecca.mitchell@theice.com

+44 207 065 7804

media@theice.com

Investor Contact

Warren Gardiner

warren.gardiner@theice.com

+1 770-835-0114

investors@theice.com

