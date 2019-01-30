In its third consecutive year of inclusion in the report, Dataiku improved its position compared to the previous year.

Dataiku, one of the world's leading enterprise data science and machine learning platforms, was named a Challenger in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms. Dataiku credits its placement to its strong focus on collaborative, cross-team and cross-profile features as well as ease of use and ability to massively scale for the enterprise.

This marks the third consecutive year of Dataiku's inclusion in the report and the first year in the Challengers quadrant.

Since its founding in 2013, Dataiku has focused on the vision of democratized data science. Over the past few years, the company has sharpened the vision by specifically focusing on bringing increased scalability and ability for companies to execute through operationalization.

"The ability for companies to effect with their use of data transforming it into actual, measurable business outputs and insights is quickly becoming a necessity for survival in today's competitive business environment," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "We're proud to be a growing force in the industry that is out there on the front-line helping businesses not just survive, but thrive in the Enterprise AI era. In 2019 and in the years to come, we will continue to provide innovative new features as well as strengthen existing capabilities to provide even more scalability and depth."

More than 200 companies use Dataiku on a daily basis to enable their teams to build, deploy, and monitor predictive data flows to solve industry-wide problems like fraud, churn, supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance, and much more. In December 2018, Dataiku announced its $101 million Series C round to transform and democratize Enterprise AI globally.

To learn more about Dataiku, get a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, visit www.dataiku.com or visit Dataiku at Gartner's Data Analytics Summit 2019, February 18-19 in Sydney, March 18-21 in Orlando, FL or April 29-May 2 in London.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, Carlie Idoine, Peter Krensky, Erick Brethenoux, Alexander Linden, 28 January 2019. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Gartner Data Analytics Summit: Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. The Gartner Data Analytics Summit provides the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005396/en/

Contacts:

Addison Huegel

ahuegel@elevatorpr.com