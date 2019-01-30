HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it was the top-selling Temenos MarketPlace provider in 2018. HID Global's authentication solution is made readily available through the MarketPlace to banks using the Temenos T24 Core Banking solution. Offering HID Global security solutions on the Temenos MarketPlace brings a new level of trust to banks around the world at a lower cost and with a faster deployment time.

Threats against banks are evolving. With a shift to open banking and customers desiring mobile banking options, there are new avenues for cyber attacks. HID Global and Temenos have worked together for over a decade to take on the biggest cyber threats to banks. HID's status as the top-selling MarketPlace provider showcases the dynamic nature of this collaboration.

"Being the top-selling Temenos MarketPlace provider shows how HID is leading the way on identity and access management in the banking industry," said Brad Jarvis, Vice President and Managing Director, IAM Solutions, with HID Global. "Together, HID Global and Temenos are making it easier for banks to stay secure in an ever-changing digital landscape."

Banks around the world benefit from HID's authentication, threat detection and biometric solutions. HID's solution allows banks using Temenos software to launch pre-configured identity management solutions to create user credentials, manage password lock/unlock processes, track authentication events, and provide multi-factor authentication and transaction signing for customers.

Operating on the Temenos MarketPlace means that banks know HID's authentication solution will seamlessly integrate with their software. Costly and time-consuming research and testing are eliminated.

Ben Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer at Temenos, added, "The value proposition of the MarketPlace is to find the best complementary solutions and to pre-integrate them with our software. By doing so, we enable our customers to select, test and deploy applications much faster, speeding up their innovation cycles. In 2018, our customers bought more solutions from HID than any other provider, underlining the strength of its security offering."

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), headquartered in Geneva, is the world's leader in banking software, partnering with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace. Over 3,000 firms across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process the daily transactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos customers are proven to be more profitable than their peers: over a seven-year period, they enjoyed on average a 31% higher return on assets, a 36% higher return on equity and an 8.6 percentage point lower cost/income ratio than banks running legacy applications. For more information please visit www.temenos.com.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

