CloudOak Inc. Comes Out of Stealth Mode and Launches New Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) Appliance

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) servicing the SMB and Enterprise ROBO to benefit from the new Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR) Appliance

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / CloudOak Inc. (CloudOak), has developed a new and robust hybrid cloud storage BCDR solution for Managed Service Providers and are pleased to announce their new products and services after being in stealth mode for the past year.

Less than one year ago, CloudOak was created with the purpose to help MSP's provide Archive, Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) across any hybrid cloud environment. At the time, Business Continuity Disaster Recovery (BCDR) appliances and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the SMB were limited to private cloud offerings and partners could not monetize or leverage public cloud solutions like AZURE, AWS or Google Cloud or object storage and NFS mount type technologies. Many of the challenges for partners included:

Archive, BaaS, DRaaS complexity with on premise and public cloud (called the hybrid cloud) configurations

Lack of turn-key options to provide a cost effective, easy to use solution for hybrid cloud companies

Diverse and complex client infrastructures encompassing database environments, virtual machines via VMWARE and Hyper-V, physical servers, etc. spread across public and private cloud storage solutions

Delivering sophisticated Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) requirements driven by industry and regulatory compliance

Based on these Managed Service Provider details and industry gaps, in early February CloudOak will launch its core BCDR solution for the MSP community: CUBE - A modern solution for hybrid cloud and hybrid disaster recovery environments.

"When we started we set a mandate for CloudOak to provide an easy to use, turn-key solution for MSP's to easily manage and monetize hybrid cloud storage and hybrid disaster recovery environments. Our solution goal was to resolve business continuity concerns across on premise and public cloud environments for the SMB and SME. I am pleased to announce we have accomplished both." says Jeff Collier, Founder and CEO of CloudOak.

"Having a BCDR appliance that provides DRaaS for hybrid cloud environments is a must for the SMB and SME today and we have provided a first for MSPs as one holistic solution, filling an industry gap created by current legacy products in the channel. Almost every solution available to partners do not provide a simple and easy way to leverage public cloud, object stores and NFS mount storage mediums. Forcing partners to live with limited private cloud service level agreements. There is no choice or flexibility with current BCDR solutions for partners to monetize the Public Cloud. CloudOak has now changed this for every MSP.", adds Petrus Human, Founder and CTO of CloudOak.

CUBE will be made available to MSP's early February. CloudOak will also announce additional strategic product partnerships, Managed Service Provider partnerships and technical alliance partnerships over the next several weeks.

With the new launch of product and company, CloudOak is also pleased to announce that Troy Cheeseman has joined CloudOak as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Troy will start with CloudOak immediately and will develop and accelerate CloudOak's channel and business development efforts.

"I am very excited to get started with CloudOak as the new BCDR solution is a perfect fit for any Managed Service Provider servicing the SMB and SME. Our company and product launch is just the very beginning of our foray into the Managed Service Provider channel. There is more great news to come!" says Cheeseman.

"We first met Troy over two years ago via channel events and attended his product presentations while on business in Canada and the UK and we both were impressed with his channel and product development experience." says Human and Collier. "He entered the channel as an unknown and immediately began to gain traction and win awards while with Data Deposit Box against the largest BCDR competitors in channel. Once we had the beginnings of CloudOak on the way, we both knew that he was the right choice to drive our product and channel strategy forward."

For more information on CloudOak and the CloudOak CUBE, please visit www.cloudoakchannel.com or email us at partners@cloudoakchannel.com

