DGAP-Media / 2019-01-30 / 19:35 30. Januar 2019 European Cannabis Giant Wayland is said to be in advanced talks to purchase and re-open the Voss Water bottling plant in Vanetstrom, Norway, shuttered late last year after being bought by Chinese-Thai giant CPG company Reignwood Group for 2 Billion NOK. The purpose of the purchase is said to be manufacturing of cannabis beverages for export to European markets. Wayland Chief Ben Ward is no stranger to Norway, with deep connections to institutional investors, specifically financier Lars Beitnes, also known for involvement in medical cannabis and former UBS executive, Bjarne Eggesbo. A source close to the matter said that Wayland has hired law firm SANDS to advise on the acquisition. Known for his deep value acquisitions and creative vision, the Wayland boss has in the last four years purchased and turned around the largest meat packing facility in Dresden, Germany that was previously shuttered by Cargill. Ward has now turned that operation into the largest Cannabidiol producer in Europe creating 80 new jobs, photos of which are now ubiquitous with cannabis as they are seen in major networks like the BBC and France 1 on regular ocassion. t's likely that the Ward, the now Switzerland based Canadian will use the Vanetstrom plant to further a cannabis beverage business in Europe, as the last piece to make sense of the 40 million CAD investment in Vesisorb technology with Baar, Switzerland based VesiFact. Wayland brought in beverage behemoth Diageo's former head of marketing Geoff Kosar to run their commercial operations globally, so the beverage business and distribution is an existing competency within the company. "We expect this type of investment from Wayland, knowing Ben, he hunts for deep value, this has his fingerprints all over it, it's his recipe". said a London based Norwegian investor in Wayland. "I wouldn't be surprised in the least if he is actively moving ahead with this acquisition, it makes sense and they have the money to pull it off, it would make a great story. End of Media Release Issuer: Wayland Group Corporation 2019-01-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 771177 2019-01-30

