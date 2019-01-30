Service Integration with Sharing of Data and Processes is Key to Optimal Service Management

International Foundation for Digital Competencies (IFDC) and Perspectium, the leader in service management integration, today announced they have signed an agreement to jointly promote and provide education regarding VeriSM, a new approach for service management developed by IFDC.

The field of service management is changing quickly, as the industry implements digital transformation initiatives, adopts new management practices and reckons with IT self-service and the 'commoditization of IT.' As a result, IT and business operations are no longer separate. Organizations of every size and background require flexible service management methods to deliver the speed, agility, quality and intelligence necessary to be successful and competitive in a digital world. VeriSM is an approach that helps organizations move toward value-driven, evolving, responsive and integrated service management. It is designed to enable productive workflow, organizational visibility and dynamic collaboration.

Perspectium has pioneered service management integration solutions to enable real-time, scalable sharing of data, processes and various attributes of applications, such as service catalogs, chat sessions and workflow steps and status. Perspectium service management integration can enable companies to achieve better VeriSM practices and implementations.

"The VeriSM approach closely reflects our own vision for the need to integrate services and ensure they are managed under one model," said Craig McDonogh, vice president of marketing for Perspectium. "Service management has traditionally been viewed in a very IT-centric way, and VeriSM moves away from that siloed model to a flexible enterprise-wide approach. VeriSM will help us in providing integration solutions to our customers which reflect their changing business environments and meet the demands of the digital age."

"We are very pleased to welcome Perspectium as an IFDC partner, as Perspectium is a fast-growing organization which already supports many enterprises by optimizing their service integration," said Sigrid Jansen, manager IFDC. "There is no silver bullet any more where one application does it all in the digital age, organizations need to apply and integrate a customized mix of management practices, technologies and tools. Perspectium helps organizations to do exactly that and so it is a very logical fit with IFDC and VeriSM."

VeriSM is an enterprise-wide service management approach for the digital age. It provides guidance on the organizational and people aspects of digital transformation, as well as introducing a flexible model to help organizations integrate various management practices and emerging technologies and govern them under one model. VeriSM was launched by IFDC towards the end of last year and is fast gaining momentum, with early adopter organizations in both Asia and Europe, and certified professionals in over 50 countries.

Make VeriSM Your News Year's Resolution On-Demand Webinar

Learn more about VeriSM and how Perspectium can help you adopt a service management approach for the digital age from this on-demand webinar: https://www.perspectium.com/lp-verism-webinar/

About Perspectium

Perspectium delivers integration solutions for service management, providing the comprehensive capabilities required by IT and service providers. Only Perspectium integrates both process and data, automating workflows across applications, databases, and business teams. Perspectium solutions are end-to-end managed cloud services, solving intricate integration challenges for some of the world's largest organizations.

About the IFDC

IFDC is a global not-for-profit organization and thought leader in the area of digital competencies. As well as Perspectium, current partners of IFDC include kabu.com, Cranford Group, 6Point6 Cloud Gateway, APMG, BCS, EXIN, itSMF International, Open Group, IVI, DANSK IT and Van Haren Publishing. The IFDC expects to expand its partner network in the coming months.

