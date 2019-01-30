AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to "bbb" from "bbb+" of ACMAT Corporation (ACMAT) (Farmington, CT) [OTC Market: ACMT]. Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to "a" from "a+" and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of ACMAT's wholly owned subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company (ACSTAR) (Chicago, IL). The outlook of the Long-Term ICRs has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR remains stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect ACSTAR's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating actions are based on a material reduction in ACSTAR's premiums in recent years, which has led to a diminished business profile. In addition, while results have historically benefited from management's niche specialty orientation in the surety sector, prudent underwriting discipline and a conservative loss reserving philosophy, the decline in premiums has resulted in narrowed underwriting results in recent years. The negative trend in premiums partly reflects highly competitive market conditions in the niche.

Negative rating actions could occur if operating results show a negative trend or if risk-adjusted capitalization materially weakens.

