Fircroft GATE LLP Inks Strategic Alliance with APEC

ATYRAU, Kazakhstan, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fircroft GATE LLP has established a strategic alliance with APEC Training Center to provide its Training & Competency Assessment Strategy and Curriculums as well as deliver both specialized and RoK statutory training in Russian and English.

APEC Training Center in Atyrau, Kazakstan is a premier training center with a strategy aimed at creating skilled workforce in Kazakstan.

Steven Guy, President of GATE Energy's Commissioning Group, said, "This partnership cements our commitment to excellence in the provision of skilled workforce in Kazakhstan by developing discipline specific competency and training curriculum to better the people of Kazakhstan and leave a legacy of talent and expertise."

The Fircroft GATE LLP joint venture offers engineering, commissioning, maintenance and recruitment services across Kazakhstan and the other CIS member states.

About Fircroft

Fircroft is an award-winning global leader in technical recruitment and workforce solutions. Providing an unparalleled full-service experience to the biggest names in Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, ICT, Mining & Minerals, Power, Nuclear & Renewables, Infrastructure & Construction and Automotive with a truly global footprint spanning 45 countries, Fircroft has close to half-a-century of experience connecting people to power the world.

At the heart of Fircroft's approach to workforce solutions lies a deep commitment to innovation, integrity and quality. Fircroft proudly boasts several 'industry firsts' and has a strong track record of delivering original, bespoke solutions at scale.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy provides scalable, fit-for-purpose services to the energy industry, including upstream to downstream oil and gas, power generation and chemical plant projects. With several locations in the U.S. and overseas, GATE Energy has supported projects across the globe both onshore and offshore. GATE Energy's expertise and knowledge is supported by subject matter experts, proprietary equipment and proprietary software across all the GATE Energy service lines: Well, Rig & Completions, Project Delivery & Engineering, Commissioning and Field Services & Operations.

GATE Energy is comprised of global market leaders: GATE, LLC., Viking Engineering, BlueFin, and PDI Solutions. As a uniquely positioned family of companies, GATE Energy integrates their energy expertise with their Client's desired outcome for safe and effective project delivery, working together with their Clients to make sure the project works right the first time. For additional information, visit www.gate.energy

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815775/Fircroft_APEC_PetroTechnic_Consortium_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815776/APEC_PetroTechnic_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815777/Fircroft_APEC_PetroTechnic_Consortium_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747484/FircroftGATE_Logo.jpg