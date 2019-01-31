Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

United Kingdom, Jan 31, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - A partnership between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) and Weir Engineering Services Ltd. (WES), a subsidiary of Weir Group, has been awarded a contract by Nuclear New Build (NNB) to design, manufacture, and test 34 pumps. NNB is a subsidiary created by EDF Energy to build and operate two new nuclear power stations in the UK. The MHI and Weir alliance will supply five models of pumps, totalling 34 units, to Hinkley Point C, the UK's first new nuclear power plant in 25 years.When completed, Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, situated in the UK's Somerset region, will have a capacity of 3,200 MWe, provided by two European Pressurised Reactors. The plant is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2025. As the sub-contractor of WES, MHI will be responsible for design and manufacture of all pumps; WES will be responsible for project management, purchase of motors, pre-installation testing, and delivery of pump sets."We have been working closely with MHI since 2010 in order to provide our customer with the optimal pump solution that combines the engineering strengths of two global firms. A contract like this is good news not only for the teams at Weir and MHI, but also for both the Japanese and UK nuclear engineering industries. Our collaborative partnership draws upon considerable expertise and we are confident that our solution offers superior value and technical input which we can also now offer to other international power companies in the nuclear generation market," said Mike Mannion, managing director of Weir Engineering Services.The contract win marks an important milestone in partnership between MHI and Weir, following a formal agreement in 2010 to work with WES on nuclear pumps. With the first contract now awarded to the partnership, the two companies will build on their success by targeting nuclear pump customers in the UK and Europe.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.