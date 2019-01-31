2019 EB-5 Immigration Expo Dubai to feature Jeff DeCicco, CEO of CanAm Investor Services

The two-day Dubai event takes place on February 10-11, 2019 and brings together experienced EB-5 experts among other immigration professionals.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") is thrilled to announce that the CEO of its broker dealer, CanAm Investor Services, Jeff DeCicco, will speak at the 2019 EB-5 & Uglobal Immigration Expo in Dubai on February 10-11, 2019. The prominent two-day immigration expo, organized by EB-5 Investors Magazine, will provide a high-quality learning experience and insights into the latest immigration trends and issues including the current status of the EB-5 program, updates, and future expectations. Each panel discussion will be led by immigration and investment experts. The event will gather EB-5 regional centers, law firms, service providers, migration agencies and potential investors.

Mr. DeCicco will be speaking on behalf of CanAm Enterprises, where is responsible for CanAm's business development globally and serves as Chief Executive Officer for CanAm's broker dealer. Mr. DeCicco is a Wall Street veteran with over 20 years of experience in institutional sales and trading and private equity. He will be featured on a panel discussion titled "EB-5 Legislative and Program Update", including hot topics on redeployment strategies and additional contemporary immigration issues.

"As an industry-leading EB-5 regional center operator, we believe our redeployment platform is consistent with CanAm's mission, which is to minimize immigration and financial risks for our investor families," said Mr. DeCicco.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year visas in return for investing $500,000 in businesses located in high unemployment areas that create or retain at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

With three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record. Basing its work on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed more than 55 project loans and raised over $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers in the United States. For more information, please visit www.canamenterprises.com

