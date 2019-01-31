Tokyo, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Jan 31, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services has today announced the expansion of its portfolio in Asia, with the launch of Colt Private Wave in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.Colt Private Wave is explicitly designed for businesses that require private optical solutions to ensure high security, high performance and resilient connectivity. Colt's offering is delivered over a WDM (Wave Division Multiplexing) platform and provides the highest level of protection and operational control based on a customer-dedicated infrastructure that meets the most demanding of connectivity requirements.Businesses now more than ever are dealing with large volumes of sensitive information, this leads to risks such as data breaches - both accidental and malicious - which have grown in frequency and severity.Providing a flexible, reliable managed service, Colt Private Wave also has optical encryption as a feature, meaning that the network and all its traffic can be encrypted regardless of the type or source. Enabling customers to manage business risk while meeting the challenges associated with the environment of today.Colt Private Wave complements the Colt IQ Network, which in Asia comprises of 95 data centres and 6,800 on net buildings. Globally, the Colt IQ Network is made up of more than 850 data centres and over 27,500 enterprise buildings."Due to regulations such as GDPR in Europe and also FISC's (Financial Industry Information Systems) Security Guidelines in Japan, organisations now have extremely stringent guidelines surrounding how they must store and manage customers' information," said Peter Coppens, Vice President Product Portfolio, Colt Technology Services."Colt has invested in providing secure networks by embedding security into the fabric of the Colt IQ Network. The extension of Colt Private Wave in Asia will allow companies to continue to focus on what drives growth for their business, safe in the knowledge that the technological backbone of their organisation is secure."Encryption is available for standard optical interfaces and coverage options supported by the Colt Wave and Colt Private Wave products, such as 10GBASE LAN-PHY and 100Gbps LR4.About ColtColt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects 850+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 27,500 on net buildings and growing.Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 213 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.Press Contact:Nola Pocock - Director - Global Communications, PR & AR+447917714377 nola.pocock@colt.netHenry Chow / Matthew Schultz - Think Alliance Group+852 3978 5323 / +852 3978 5321henry.chow@think-alliance.com / matt.schultz@think-alliance.comSource: ColtCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.