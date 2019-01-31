The first treatment in this final study prior to the application for marketing authorization for the gp-ASIT+ product candidate on the German market was undertaken on schedule at the Memmingen medical center in Germany

More than 450 patients have already had their first visit before treatment in accordance with the new more selective inclusion criteria in 73 active European centers

This inclusion rate is in line with the objective of treating 624 patients across 6 European countries before the start of the pollen season

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the research and development of innovative allergy immunotherapy products, today announces the treatment of the first patient in the confirmatory Phase III study with gp-ASIT+ in grass pollen rhinitis at the Memmingen medical center in Germany.

The patients in this study are being enrolled in accordance with an improved protocol based on the lessons learned from the first Phase III study, which has already demonstrated the efficacy of gp-ASIT+ compared to the placebo, to target the most allergic patients, who respond better to treatment, with more accurate monitoring thanks to the use of an electronic diary.

The study foresees the inclusion of a total of 624 patients, in 79 centers in 6 European countries, who have a regular history of high pollen exposure. All of the patients should be treated before the start of the next pollen season. The last-patient-last-visit is scheduled for the third quarter of 2019, and the results could be available by December 2019.

The primary objective of this study is a 20% reduction in the Combined Symptom and Medication Score (CSMS) in the treated group compared to placebo (i.e. an absolute score difference versus placebo of at least -0.30).

The German health authority, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), has confirmed that this confirmatory Phase III study should, assuming the primary objective is met, allow the Company to file a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for gp-ASIT+ in Germany, with the possibility of extending this authorization to other European countries in line with international guidelines.

gp-ASIT+ is an innovative compound of natural allergen fragments, without adjuvant, administered by subcutaneous injection. A three-week treatment (4 visits to the doctor) should enable allergic patients to be protected for the entire grass pollen season.

Michel Baijot, CEO of ASIT biotech, comments: "The treatment of the study's first patient with gp-ASIT+ has been undertaken in accordance with the improved clinical protocol and in line with our roadmap, which foresees the inclusion of all patients in the study before the start of the next pollen season. We believe that the qualities of gp-ASIT+, whose efficacy and safety profile were confirmed during previous clinical trials on several hundred patients, make it a product candidate that could meet the clearly-expressed needs of allergic patients, i.e. shorter and better-tolerated treatments. This is why we have decided to focus our resources and development efforts on this unique compound. If the results are conclusive, and subject to the approval of the PEI, gp-ASIT+ could become the first peptide-based allergen immunotherapy product registered on the German market, one of the largest markets in terms of the prevalence of grass pollen rhinitis