Inotrem S.A., a biotechnology company focused on the modulation of the TREM-1 pathway for the management of acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes, announced today the signature of an exclusive license agreement with four major research organizations, under which it receives the exclusive worldwide rights for the biomarker soluble TREM-1 (sTREM-1) in cardiovascular diseases, and in particular acute myocardial infarction. The academic partners are Universities of Paris Sorbonne and of Lorraine, Inserm, and AP-HP.

As of today, Inotrem owns exclusive rights for sTREM-1 in septic shock and cardiovascular diseases. This agreement will enable Inotrem to commercialize or sublicense for these indications any resulting test developed for sTREM-1.

Jean-Jacques Garaud, CEO of Inotrem, comments: "This licensing agreement is an important step towards expanding our TREM-1 franchise from sepsis to cardiovascular diseases and consolidating our unique intellectual property position around the TREM-1 pathway, both from a therapeutic agent and personalized medicine perspective".

Pr Hafid Ait Oufella, team leader "Immuno-metabolic mechanism of cardiovascular diseases" at Inserm (U970), comments: "This collaboration led to the first demonstration of the implication of TREM-1 in cardiovascular diseases and opens very promising avenues for research and therapeutic development in diseases with huge unmet medical need".

For Catherine Guillemin, President of SAYENS (ex. SATT Grand Est), who represents the interests of Université de Lorraine in the preparation of this license agreement, comments: "This license agreement has been done thanks to the close collaboration and constructive negotiation between Inserm Transfert and SAYENS, which has undoubtedly enabled an alignment of interests that will be valuable for a long-term relationship with Inotrem

Soluble TREM-1 has been shown to be a reliable marker of severity and outcome of patients suffering from acute myocardial infarction: high sTREM-1 levels in blood following a heart attack is associated with a three-times higher risk of recurrence of further cardiovascular events or death in the following 2 years (references 1 and 2 below).

Inotrem has recently announced promising Phase IIa results in septic shock that support the company's approach which uses soluble TREM-1 level in blood as a potential biomarker for the identification of patients who will most likely benefit from treatment by nangibotide, Inotrem lead drug candidate. On top of these promising results in the field of septic shock, sTREM-1 may thus have a strong value as a standalone biomarker for the identification of patients at risk of secondary events following a heart attack.

