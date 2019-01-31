Financière de Tubize SA: Cancellation of own shares - New denominator

Press release

31st January 2019 - 8:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, general manager, aspijcke@icloud.com

Cancellation of own shares

New denominator

Regulated information

31st January 2019

Information required by article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in listed companies.

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the general meeting of 25 April 2018, decided at its meeting of December 14, 2018, to cancel the 36.000 own shares acquired by the company on November 26, 2018.

The repurchased shares have been cancelled by Notarial deed on the 30st January 2019. Consequently, the capital of Financière de Tubize of 235.000.000 € is now represented by 44.512.598 shares with voting rights.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Financière de Tubize SA via Globenewswire

