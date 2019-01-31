Kinnevik: Conference call to present fourth quarter and full-year results 2018

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday 14 February 2019 at around 08.00 CET. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CET to present the results.

The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik's website, www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com).

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qmfqcfxs (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qmfqcfxs)

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:

UK: +44 203 364 5374

SE: +46 8 505 564 74

US: +1 855 753 2230

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

