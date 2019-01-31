PledPharma AB: Aladote's data has been selected for presentation at The International Liver Congress

EASL ILC, also known as The International Liver Congress, is one of the largest scientific conferences in the field of Hepatology (liver diseases) globally. The conference takes place in Vienna, Austria April 10-14.

Dr James Dear, principal investigator, will be presenting the results. Dr Dear, an internationally leading paracetamol toxicity expert, was the Principal Investigator for the Proof of Principle Phase Ib/IIa study, conducted at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Queen's Medical Research Institute, University of Edinburgh.

"It is a great honour to present our trial results at EASL, one of the largest and most highly respected global Hepatology meetings. Our trial was one of the first early phase trials in the field of paracetamol overdose, an area with considerable unmet clinical need and a very common reason for emergency hospital admission" says Dr. James Dear, University of Edinburgh.

"We are delighted to have been selected for an oral presentation at The International Liver Congress. I see presenting the Aladote study results at one of the world's most prominent liver congresses as a confirmation in the considerable interest in Aladote's potential and the unmet medical need in this patient population." says Nicklas Westerholm, vd, PledPharma AB.

Meeting information: EASL ILC 2019 Vienna, Austria, 10-14 April 2019

Abstract number: 2299. Abstract title: PP100-01 (calmangafodipir) for overdose of paracetamol (The POP trial): Principal results.

About Aladote

Aladote is a "first-in-class" drug candidate with the potential to prevent the development of acute liver failure caused by paracetamol overdose. Aladote has shown good efficacy in relevant preclinical models, even in the time-window when N-acetylcysteine ??(NAC) treatment is no longer is effective. A proof of principle study in patients with paracetamol poisoning has been successfully completed.

Paracetamol is the most used drug in the world for the treatment of fever and pain, but also one of the most overdosed drugs - intentional or unintentional. Paracetamol overdose is also one of the most common method in intentional suicide attempts. When excessive amounts of paracetamol are broken down in the liver, the harmful metabolite NAPQI is formed, which can cause acute liver failure. The current standard of care for paracetamol poisoning (NAC) is effective if the patient seeks medical care within 8 hours of ingestion. However, NAC is substantially less effective if started more than 8 hours after overdose.

About PledPharma

PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative stress - a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following acetaminophen (paracetamol) overdose. The company's most advanced project PledOx is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated with chemotherapy. A phase IIb study has been conducted and serves as the basis for the initiated global phase III program. The drug candidate Aladote is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver failure associated with acetaminophen poisoning. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed and will serve as the basis for the continued development. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on Nasdaq First North. Erik Penser Bank is the company's Certified Adviser (tel +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se). For more information, see http:// www.pledpharma.com /

