ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for the six months ended 31 October 2018

ENROLMENT OF FDA BREAST CANCER STUDY 92% COMPLETE

SAMPLE-TO-ANSWER SYSTEM (PARSORTIX-HYCEAD-ZIPLEX) DEVELOPED FOR NEW OVARIAN CANCER STUDY

LEVERAGED PARTNERSHIP STRATEGY DIFFERENTIATES BUSINESS

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL and OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, today announces its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 31 October 2018.

Operational Highlights

• The FDA metastatic breast cancer clinical study in the US has now enrolled over 92% (369 of 400) of the required number of subjects with the clinical and analytical studies expected to be completed in Q1 CY2019

• Development of the recently acquired HyCEAD Ziplex platform demonstrating exceptionally high sensitivity of detection of a single cancer cell harvested by the Parsortix system opens a range of new market opportunities

• Ovarian cancer test combining Parsortix system and HyCEAD Ziplex technology successfully developed with clinical verification study pending ethics approval with the pre-study expected to commence in Q1 CY2019

• Leveraged partnership strategy delivers further validation, new uses and commercial progress with key outputs including:

- presentation of ANGLE and QIAGEN work on the combination of their technologies to harvest and analyse cells respectively in prostate cancer at an international symposium held in France

- major independent study published in the journal Cell demonstrates the Parsortix system isolates fragile CTC clusters with very high efficiency. Existing drugs cleared by the FDA for non-cancer indications dissociated CTC clusters in mouse models virtually eliminating metastatic spread of cancer. If repeated in humans, there is potential for routine use of the Parsortix system in a new approach to cancer treatment

- study published in the International Journal of Cancer identifies a new application for the Parsortix system in analysing cancer cells in lymph nodes to improve sensitivity and reduce costs. The process was evaluated in melanoma and may be applicable to all cancers where lymph node analysis is required

- pilot study demonstrated capability of the Parsortix system to harvest fetal cells from pregnant women's blood for further analysis. ANGLE is pursuing partnership options for opportunities in the billion dollar non-invasive pre-natal diagnostics market

• Over 60,000 blood samples processed and an installed base of c. 200 Parsortix instruments as of 31 October 2018 has led to a growing body of published evidence from internationally recognised cancer centres with 16 peer reviewed publications to date

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6099O_1-2019-1-31.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534068/Angle-PLC-Announces-Interim-Results