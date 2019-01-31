Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Results of Placing 31-Jan-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 31 January 2019 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Results of the Placing The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a placing of ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") under its placing programme (the "Placing"). The Placing, which was announced on 18 January 2019, was undertaken to provide a number of existing investors the opportunity to increase their holdings in the Company, as well as to satisfy excess demand in the market. The Placing was oversubscribed and, accordingly, the Company has allotted 25 million Ordinary Shares, being the maximum number of Ordinary Shares made available under the Placing, raising GBP25.25 million at an issue price of 101 pence per Ordinary Share. The net proceeds of the Placing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy. Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for admission of the 25,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to listing on the premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange plc for admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on the premium segment of its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 4 February 2019 and that dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence at that time. The new Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends or other distributions made, paid or declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue. Immediately f ollowing Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 125,000,001 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in determining the denominator for the calculation by which they will establish if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the prospectus published by the Company on 26 September 2018 which can be found on the Company's website at www.mandg.co.uk/CreditIncomeInvestmentTrust [1]. For further information please contact: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 01392 477500 James Poole, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Securities Limited 020 3100 0000 Neil Morgan Chris Mills M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The content of this announcement has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc. Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and is not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Winterflood or advice to any other person in relation to the matter contained herein. None of M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited (the "Investment Manager") or Winterflood, or any of their respective affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents aside from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed by FSMA, as amended, or the regulatory regime established thereunder or any other applicable regulatory regime. The Investment Manager and Winterflood and their respective affiliates accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. January 31, 2019 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)