Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Juri Pold to become executive director 31-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 January 2019 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Juri Pold to become executive director Arricano (AIM: ARO) is pleased to announce that Juri Pold, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has agreed to become an Executive Director of the Company on a part time basis, with responsibility primarily for certain retail assets of Arricano. For further information please contact: CEO: Tel: +380 44 569 6708 Arricano Real Estate plc Mykhailo Merkulov Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: BOA TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 7298 EQS News ID: 771145 End of Announcement EQS News Service

