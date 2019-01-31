Sale of Key Assets of Sustainable Apparel Advisor MADE-BY Completed

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com) has announced the completion of the sale of key assets of MADE-BY, the renowned European sustainable apparel advisor, to Anthesis Group, the global sustainability and solutions provider. The acquisition follows a competitive bidding process run by Hilco Streambank on the appointment of Brian Baker of Kingston Smith & Partners LLP as Liquidator of MADE-BY Label UK Limited (in Liquidation). Deal terms were not disclosed.

Established in 2004 and driven by a commitment to sustainability, MADE-BY's overall mission was to make sustainable fashion common practice. Prior to commencing insolvency processes in October 2018, MADE-BY had operations in the UK, Holland, Italy and Germany, and supported leading fashion brands including Ted Baker, Primark, ASOS and G-Star to implement good environmental and social standards that could be maintained within a commercial environment. Its proprietary benchmark tools, which Anthesis clients will now benefit from, include sustainability progress analysis tool MODE Tracker and Environmental Benchmark for Fibres.

Hilco Streambank Director Nat Baldwin commented "We are delighted to have found a fitting home for the MADE-BY assets, following a competitive sales process which attracted global interest. We congratulate Anthesis Group on its strategic acquisition as well as Holly Browne (previously MADE-BY Head of Sustainable Product and Story) and Ria Kearney (previously MADE-BY Head of Sustainable Design & Partnerships), on joining the business."

Brian Baker of Kingston Smith & Partners commented: "Given all the good work that MADE-BY had carried out, and the impact its work was having on the sector as well as the environmental implications, we were determined to find a home for the key assets. We're delighted Hilco Streambank has been successful and this work can now continue through Anthesis Group."

