Fingrid Oyj: Timo Kiiveri appointed to Fingrid's executive management group

Fingrid Oyj 31 January 2019

Timo Kiiveri (M.Sc., MBA) has been appointed director of the executive management group of Fingrid Oyj, Finland's transmission system operator, effective 1 July 2019. Kiiveri will join the company in late spring, and his area of responsibility will be the company's asset management.





Kiiveri (born 1967) joins Fingrid from Empower Group, where he heads the Power business and Baltic operations. Prior to that, he served as a Project Manager for Fingrid, where he was in charge of the HVDC Unit, among other responsibilities.



"Fingrid warmly welcomes Timo Kiiveri back to the company. Timo is a highly professional business director, a man of influence with strong interaction skills, and he has a history with the company," says Fingrid's President & CEO, Jukka Ruusunen, of Kiiveri's appointment.



"I am pleased to be joining this solid team and company, and I look forward to continuing with the development of the transmission grid. Major investments lie ahead, and new IoT technology will open up interesting development paths in grid maintenance management," says Timo Kiiveri.



Kiiveri will take over the tasks of Director Kari Kuusela, who will retire on 1 July 2019. Fingrid thanks Kuusela for his more than twenty years of service with the company. Kuusela has made a tremendous contribution to developing Finland's transmission grid.

Further information:

Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO, Fingrid Oyj

tel. +358 40 593 8428