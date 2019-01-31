Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces Launch of Soprano Titanium at IMCAS, Paris - Reinventing Laser Hair Removal, Again

NURNBERG, Germany, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced global launch of its new hair removal platform, Soprano Titanium, redefining the gold formula to laser hair removal: Speed-efficacy-comfort.

Soprano Titanium presents an exceptional treatment experience and enhanced productivity to all stakeholders - platform owner, treatment practitioner and patient with the combination of four superior and proprietary technologies:

3D , Simultaneous lasing of the three most effective laser wavelengths for hair removal (755nm, 810nm and 1064nm)

, Simultaneous lasing of the three most effective laser wavelengths for hair removal (755nm, 810nm and 1064nm) Quattro , an extra-large spot size covering an enormous grid of 600-900 cm 2 , shortening treatment time by 40%

, an extra-large spot size covering an enormous grid of 600-900 cm , shortening treatment time by 40% ICE Plus , the most advanced cooling system, combining TEC and Inverter cooling technologies to offer an unparallel treatment experience for the patient

, the most advanced cooling system, combining TEC and Inverter cooling technologies to offer an unparallel treatment experience for the patient Smart Clinic, a cloud-based business development tool, enhancing management processes, reflecting real time platform status and productivity, driving optimization and standardization and empowering business decisions with genuine data and statistics

Soprano Titanium's superior feature-set is further enhanced with dual connectors, enabling sequential usage of two separate applicators, simplifying and shortening treatment procedures.

"We are thrilled to launch our new hair removal platform - Soprano Titanium, reinventing laser hair removal technology and practice. Alma is globally known for its groundbreaking hair removal technologies over the last 12 years, starting with the introduction of the SHR treatment method which changed the industry paradigm, through 3D, the first ever diode combining three laser wavelengths into one applicator, covering the entire scope of hair removal (addressing all skin types, various hair colors and hair follicle depths, etc.) and now, with the introduction of Quattro, ICE Plus and Smart Clinic innovations," said Lior Dayan, Alma's CEO.

Soprano Titanium is not only a technology masterpiece, it's also a design icon, inside and out - from the new graphical user interface to the new exterior design. Join us at IMCAS, Paris, January 31st, booth #107 to catch a first glimpse at Soprano Titanium.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

