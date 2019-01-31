Kitron ASA: Kitron receives communication order

(2019-01-31) Kitron has received an order for a new product within industrial communication. Annual revenues are NOK 25 million for at least five years.

Production will take place at Kitron's plants in Lithuania and China.

The customer is a rapidly growing supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

"This is an existing customer trusting us with an entirely new product, adding to our current partnership. Due to the industrial nature of the product, it needs advanced board protection. This is an example of Kitron's ability to provide the best production services for particularly demanding customers," said Kitron COO and Sales Director Israel Losada Salvador.

For further information please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, tel. +47 900 43 284

Israel Losada Salvador, COO and Sales Director, tel. +47 991 59 138

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2,4 billion in 2017 and has about 1,450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

