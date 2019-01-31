Karoo Energy Plc - Interim Results to 31 October 2018

31 January 2019

Karoo Energy Plc

("Karoo Energy", the "Group" or the "Company")

Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 October 2018

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATEMENT

This last six-month interim period has seen the Company and Board focus on cash conservation, and employ their best endeavours to raise the funds required to complete an admission to AIM. Substantial progress has been made on the AIM listing, a pathfinder Admission document was signed off in November and roadshows recently completed. We remain committed in our belief of the potential shale gas within our portfolio of licenses and look forward post a successful AIM listing, to proving the resource and exploiting the licenses fully.

Whilst no assurances of a successful listing on AIM can be given at this stage, the Board expects to be able to confirm, imminently, that it has with its Corporate Adviser Peterhouse and its proposed broker Novum, raised the funds required to transition to an AIM listing and that it is in the final regulatory stage of the admission process.

It is the intention of the Board to update the market on progress as soon as it able to do so with an AIM listing currently expected to be finalised and to occur in February 2019.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the six months to 31 October 2018 show a loss after taxation of £68,089 (2017: £422,196). The majority of the costs relating to the admission to AIM are recognised in the prior financial periods.

The financial results detailed are unaudited, and have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

OUTLOOK

We remain committed to the success of Karoo Energy plc and the exploitation of the licenses held. We look forward to providing investors with a progress report in due course.

Noel Lyons

CEO

31 January 2019

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months ended 31 October

2018 2017 Notes Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Revenue - - Other operating income 16,870 - Administrative expenses (84,969) (425,348) Operating profit (68,099) (425,348) Finance income 9 - Finance costs - - Profit before taxation (68,090) (425,348) Taxation - - Minority interests 327 3,152 Loss for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders (67,763) (422,196) Loss per share from operations Basic and diluted loss per share (£) 2 0.0003 0.0021

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 October

2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Loss for the financial year (67,763) (422,196) Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders (67,763) (422,196)

Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 October and 30 April

31 October 31 October 30 April 2018 2017 2018 Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets £ £ £ Non-current assets Intangible assets 3 135,439 337,047 135,439 Current assets Trade and other receivables 4 45,207 37,574 41,072 Investments - - - Cash and cash equivalents 1,141 186,626 41,419 46,348 224,200 82,491 Total Assets 181,787 561,247 217,930 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital 5 511,837 511,837 511,837 Share premium 2,231,786 2,231,786 2,231,786 Retained earnings (2,910,950) (2,500,844) (2,843,187) Shareholders' funds (167,327) 242,779 (99,564) Minority Interests (54,893) (11,058) (54,566) (222,220) 231,721 (154,130) Current liabilities:

6 Trade and other payables 404,007 329,526 372,060 Total equity and liabilities 181,787 561,247 217,930

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity as at 31 October and 30 April

Share Share Retained Minority capital premium earnings interests Total £ £ £ £ £ For the 6 months ended 31 October 2017 Balance at 1 May 2017 469,590 1,771,584 (2,078,648) (7,906) 154,620 Loss for the period - - (422,196) (3,152) (425,348) Total comprehensive income - - (422,196) (3,152) (425,348) Issue of shares 42,247 464,713 - - 506,960 Cost of share issue - (4,511) - - (4,511) Balance at 31 October 2017 511,837 2,231,786 (2,500,844) (11,058) 231,721 Loss for the period - - (342,343) (43,508) (385,851) Total comprehensive income - - (342,343) (43,508) (385,851) Issue of shares - - - - - Cost of share issue - - - - - Balance at 30 April 2018 511,837 2,231,786 (2,843,187) (54,566) (154,130) Loss for the period - - (67,763) (327) (68,090) Total comprehensive income - - (67,763) (327) (68,090) Issue of shares - - - - - Cost of share issue - - - - - Balance at 31 October 2018 511,837 2,231,786 (2,910,950) (54,893) (222,220)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 6 months ended 31 October

2018 2017 Notes Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Cash flow from operating activities Loss for the period before tax (68,090) (425,348) Finance income (9) - (68,099) (425,348) Changes in working capital (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 4 (4,135) 57,686 Increase in trade and other payables 6 31,947 66,394 Cash outflow from operating activities (40,287) (301,268) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of intangible exploration assets 3 - (14,893) Interest received 9 - Net cash used in investing activities 9 (14,893) Cash flow from financing activities Issue of shares 5 - 507,298 Cost of shares issued 5 - (4,511) Net cash from financing activities - 502,787 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (40,278) 186,626 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,419 - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,141 186,626

Notes to the interim results

Basis of preparation

The interim financial statements for Karoo Energy plc have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the audited financial information for the year ended 30 April 2018, which complied with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use in the European Union ("IFRS"). The financial information for the periods ended 31 October 2018 and 31 October 2017 is unaudited.

IFRS is subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the IFRS Interpretations Committee and there is an on-going process of review and endorsement by the European Commission.

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRS that the Directors expect to be applicable as at 30 April 2019.

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from those estimates.

In preparing these interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2018.

Going concern

During the period ended 31 October 2018 the Group made a loss of £68,089 (2017: loss £425,349) and as at 31 Oct 2018 it had net current liabilities of £404,007 (2017: net current liabilities of £329,188). The operations of the Group are primarily financed from funds which the Parent Company raises from share placing as it does not currently generate significant amounts of revenue.

The Group needs to raise significant funds in the short term to pay its liabilities as they fall due including existing creditors which exceed the group's current assets. Funds are also required to deliver on its obligations under the exploration licences, as set out in the audited accounts to 31 April 2018.

As described in the CEO statement, subject to AIM approval for the admission to AIM, the Directors believe that the Group, in conjunction with the Broker, will be able to raise sufficient cash to enable it to continue its operations, and continue to meet, as and when they fall due, its planned and committed exploration and development activities and liabilities for at least the next twelve months from the date of approval of these interim statements. For this reason, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts. However, there can be no guarantee that the required funds we be raised within the necessary timeframe. The financial statements do not include the adjustments that would result if the Group was unable to continue in operation

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to Ordinary Shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.

The Group does not have any potentially dilutive shares in any of the periods presented, therefore the basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.

Basic earnings per share

2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Total basic loss per share 0.0003 0.0021

The losses and weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share are as follows:

2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Loss used in the calculation of total basic and diluted earnings per share (68,089) (422,196) 2017 2017 Number of shares Unaudited Unaudited Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share 203,518,412 200,818,638

Intangible assets

Exploration and Evaluation assets £ Cost & net book value At 30 April 2017 (audited) 322,154 Additions 14,893 At 31 October 2017 (unaudited) 337,047 Additions 49,630 Impairments (251,238) At 30 April 2018 (audited) 135,439 Additions - At 31 October 2018 (unaudited) 135,439

Trade and other receivables

31 October 31 October 30 April 2018 2017 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Trade debtors 5,535 - - Amounts due from director 16,595 12,855 16,595 Other receivables 18,477 16,277 17,477 Prepayments and accrued income 4,600 8,442 7,000 45,207 37,574 41,072

Share capital

31 October 31 October 30 April 2018 2017 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Allotted, issued, and fully paid Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each £ £ £ Opening balance 511,837 469,590 511,837 Allotments: 22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £10,963 - 997 - 22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £426,250 - 38,750 - 22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £27,500 - 2,500 - Closing balance 511,837 511,837 511,837

31 October 31 October 30 April 2018 2017 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Allotted, issued, and fully paid Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each No No No Opening balance 204,734,976 187,836,308 204,734,976 Allotments: 22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £10,963 - 398,668 - 22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £426,250 - 15,500,000 - 22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £27,500 - 1,000,000 - Closing balance 204,734,976 204,734,976 204,734,976

Trade and other payables