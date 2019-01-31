Karoo Energy Plc - Interim Results to 31 October 2018
London, January 31
31 January 2019
Karoo Energy Plc
("Karoo Energy", the "Group" or the "Company")
Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 October 2018
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATEMENT
This last six-month interim period has seen the Company and Board focus on cash conservation, and employ their best endeavours to raise the funds required to complete an admission to AIM. Substantial progress has been made on the AIM listing, a pathfinder Admission document was signed off in November and roadshows recently completed. We remain committed in our belief of the potential shale gas within our portfolio of licenses and look forward post a successful AIM listing, to proving the resource and exploiting the licenses fully.
Whilst no assurances of a successful listing on AIM can be given at this stage, the Board expects to be able to confirm, imminently, that it has with its Corporate Adviser Peterhouse and its proposed broker Novum, raised the funds required to transition to an AIM listing and that it is in the final regulatory stage of the admission process.
It is the intention of the Board to update the market on progress as soon as it able to do so with an AIM listing currently expected to be finalised and to occur in February 2019.
FINANCIALS
The financial results for the six months to 31 October 2018 show a loss after taxation of £68,089 (2017: £422,196). The majority of the costs relating to the admission to AIM are recognised in the prior financial periods.
The financial results detailed are unaudited, and have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.
OUTLOOK
We remain committed to the success of Karoo Energy plc and the exploitation of the licenses held. We look forward to providing investors with a progress report in due course.
Noel Lyons
CEO
31 January 2019
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months ended 31 October
|2018
|2017
|Notes
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|Revenue
|-
|-
|Other operating income
|16,870
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(84,969)
|(425,348)
|Operating profit
|(68,099)
|(425,348)
|Finance income
|9
|-
|Finance costs
|-
|-
|Profit before taxation
|(68,090)
|(425,348)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|Minority interests
|327
|3,152
|Loss for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders
|(67,763)
|(422,196)
|Loss per share from operations
|Basic and diluted loss per share (£)
|2
|0.0003
|0.0021
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 October
|2018
|2017
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|Loss for the financial year
|(67,763)
|(422,196)
|Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders
|(67,763)
|(422,196)
Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 October and 30 April
|31 October
|31 October
|30 April
|2018
|2017
|2018
|Notes
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Assets
|£
|£
|£
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|3
|135,439
|337,047
|135,439
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|4
|45,207
|37,574
|41,072
|Investments
|-
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,141
|186,626
|41,419
|46,348
|224,200
|82,491
|Total Assets
|181,787
|561,247
|217,930
|Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|Share capital
|5
|511,837
|511,837
|511,837
|Share premium
|2,231,786
|2,231,786
|2,231,786
|Retained earnings
|(2,910,950)
|(2,500,844)
|(2,843,187)
|Shareholders' funds
|(167,327)
|242,779
|(99,564)
|Minority Interests
|(54,893)
|(11,058)
|(54,566)
|(222,220)
|231,721
|(154,130)
|Current liabilities:
6
|Trade and other payables
|404,007
|329,526
|372,060
|Total equity and liabilities
|181,787
|561,247
|217,930
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity as at 31 October and 30 April
|Share
|Share
|Retained
|Minority
|capital
|premium
|earnings
|interests
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|For the 6 months ended 31 October 2017
|Balance at 1 May 2017
|469,590
|1,771,584
|(2,078,648)
|(7,906)
|154,620
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|(422,196)
|(3,152)
|(425,348)
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|(422,196)
|(3,152)
|(425,348)
|Issue of shares
|42,247
|464,713
|-
|-
|506,960
|Cost of share issue
|-
|(4,511)
|-
|-
|(4,511)
|Balance at 31 October 2017
|511,837
|2,231,786
|(2,500,844)
|(11,058)
|231,721
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|(342,343)
|(43,508)
|(385,851)
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|(342,343)
|(43,508)
|(385,851)
|Issue of shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cost of share issue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 30 April 2018
|511,837
|2,231,786
|(2,843,187)
|(54,566)
|(154,130)
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|(67,763)
|(327)
|(68,090)
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|(67,763)
|(327)
|(68,090)
|Issue of shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cost of share issue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 31 October 2018
|511,837
|2,231,786
|(2,910,950)
|(54,893)
|(222,220)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 6 months ended 31 October
|2018
|2017
|Notes
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Loss for the period before tax
|(68,090)
|(425,348)
|Finance income
|(9)
|-
|(68,099)
|(425,348)
|Changes in working capital
|(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|4
|(4,135)
|57,686
|Increase in trade and other payables
|6
|31,947
|66,394
|Cash outflow from operating activities
|(40,287)
|(301,268)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Purchase of intangible exploration assets
|3
|-
|(14,893)
|Interest received
|9
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|9
|(14,893)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Issue of shares
|5
|-
|507,298
|Cost of shares issued
|5
|-
|(4,511)
|Net cash from financing activities
|-
|502,787
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(40,278)
|186,626
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|41,419
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|1,141
|186,626
Notes to the interim results
- Basis of preparation
The interim financial statements for Karoo Energy plc have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the audited financial information for the year ended 30 April 2018, which complied with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use in the European Union ("IFRS"). The financial information for the periods ended 31 October 2018 and 31 October 2017 is unaudited.
IFRS is subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the IFRS Interpretations Committee and there is an on-going process of review and endorsement by the European Commission.
The financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRS that the Directors expect to be applicable as at 30 April 2019.
The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from those estimates.
In preparing these interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2018.
Going concern
During the period ended 31 October 2018 the Group made a loss of £68,089 (2017: loss £425,349) and as at 31 Oct 2018 it had net current liabilities of £404,007 (2017: net current liabilities of £329,188). The operations of the Group are primarily financed from funds which the Parent Company raises from share placing as it does not currently generate significant amounts of revenue.
The Group needs to raise significant funds in the short term to pay its liabilities as they fall due including existing creditors which exceed the group's current assets. Funds are also required to deliver on its obligations under the exploration licences, as set out in the audited accounts to 31 April 2018.
As described in the CEO statement, subject to AIM approval for the admission to AIM, the Directors believe that the Group, in conjunction with the Broker, will be able to raise sufficient cash to enable it to continue its operations, and continue to meet, as and when they fall due, its planned and committed exploration and development activities and liabilities for at least the next twelve months from the date of approval of these interim statements. For this reason, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts. However, there can be no guarantee that the required funds we be raised within the necessary timeframe. The financial statements do not include the adjustments that would result if the Group was unable to continue in operation
- Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to Ordinary Shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.
The Group does not have any potentially dilutive shares in any of the periods presented, therefore the basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.
Basic earnings per share
|2018
|2017
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|Total basic loss per share
|0.0003
|0.0021
The losses and weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share are as follows:
|2018
|2017
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|Loss used in the calculation of total basic and diluted earnings per share
|(68,089)
|(422,196)
|2017
|2017
|Number of shares
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share
|203,518,412
|200,818,638
- Intangible assets
|Exploration and Evaluation assets
|£
|Cost & net book value
|At 30 April 2017 (audited)
|322,154
|Additions
|14,893
|At 31 October 2017 (unaudited)
|337,047
|Additions
|49,630
|Impairments
|(251,238)
|At 30 April 2018 (audited)
|135,439
|Additions
|-
|At 31 October 2018 (unaudited)
|135,439
- Trade and other receivables
|31 October
|31 October
|30 April
|2018
|2017
|2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|£
|£
|£
|Trade debtors
|5,535
|-
|-
|Amounts due from director
|16,595
|12,855
|16,595
|Other receivables
|18,477
|16,277
|17,477
|Prepayments and accrued income
|4,600
|8,442
|7,000
|45,207
|37,574
|41,072
- Share capital
|31 October
|31 October
|30 April
|2018
|2017
|2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Allotted, issued, and fully paid Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each
|£
|£
|£
|Opening balance
|511,837
|469,590
|511,837
|Allotments:
|22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £10,963
|-
|997
|-
|22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £426,250
|-
|38,750
|-
|22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £27,500
|-
|2,500
|-
|Closing balance
|511,837
|511,837
|511,837
|31 October
|31 October
|30 April
|2018
|2017
|2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Allotted, issued, and fully paid Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each
|No
|No
|No
|Opening balance
|204,734,976
|187,836,308
|204,734,976
|Allotments:
|22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £10,963
|-
|398,668
|-
|22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £426,250
|-
|15,500,000
|-
|22 May 2017 - shares issued at 3.0p each resulting in premium of £27,500
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|Closing balance
|204,734,976
|204,734,976
|204,734,976
- Trade and other payables
|31 October
|31 October
|30 April
|2018
|2017
|2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|£
|£
|£
|Trade payables
|226,212
|224,924
|216,561
|Accruals
|90,535
|28,082
|68,239
|Loan from related party
|87,260
|76,520
|87,260
|404,007
|329,526
|372,060