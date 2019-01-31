Paul Mitchell appointed EY Global Mining and Metals Leader

- Brings strong track record of digital transformation, operational improvement and finance leadership

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the appointment of Paul D. Mitchell as the new EY Global Sector Leader for Mining and Metals.

In his new role, Paul will be responsible for driving the EY mining and metals sector strategy, leading a network of over 5,000 industry professionals worldwide. He will focus on strategic thinking and digital transformation for clients, in this age of sector disruption. Paul will continue to support EY clients to address their productivity challenges, to help manage their digital transformation journey and to navigate the future challenges of the sector. Paul will succeed Miguel Zweig, who has served as the sector leader since 2015 and is retiring from EY.

Benoit Laclau, EY Global Energy Leader, says:

"The future of mining and metals companies' competitiveness hinges on embracing digital while optimizing productivity and portfolios. Paul has been at the epicenter of digital transformations in the mining and metals sector to help clients own their digital agenda across the value chain instead of point solutions and disconnected initiatives. Paul's appointment comes at a truly exciting and challenging time for the sector, and he will continue supporting clients to excel in the fast-paced global landscape."

Paul is currently the EY Global Advisory Leader for Mining and Metals, where he focuses on driving digital transformation, helping build capability and leading the alliance strategy for the sector. Paul has over 20 years of experience in providing mining and metals advisory services to clients around the globe in areas including developing corporate, operational and IT strategies, profit enhancement, performance improvement, post-merger integration, and financial and operational management. He joined EY in 2003 and leads teams of over 2,000 advisors across the globe. Paul will perform his new role in conjunction with his Advisory leadership role.

Paul D. Mitchell, EY Global Mining and Metals Leader, says:

"To survive and thrive in the new energy world, companies must own their digital agenda from market to mine. Digital innovation will be a key enabler to achieving sustainable productivity improvements but the industry must overcome a poor track record of disconnected technology implementations. It is an exciting time for the mining and metals sector and I am thrilled to lead an innovative, agile and responsive team to help clients solve unprecedented challenges in a fast-changing environment."

