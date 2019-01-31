Business Reporter: Surviving the Future of Work

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant's recent reports 21 Jobs of the Future and 21 More jobs of the future provides a comprehensive outlook into the types of work we see emerging over the next 10 years.

The future of work is at the core of every major socioeconomic debate due to the rapidly evolving landscape of work. Oxford University's 2013 report that suggested almost half of US employment is at risk of machine-based replacement - has highlighted technology's involvement in the changing face of the workplace. Counteracting a bleak view of a post-work world, Cognizant's recent reports addresses the human skills that will meet the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

Technology's participation in the future of work has also promulgated discussions of wealth disparity. To tackle this growing issue, the future of work must have a focus on wealth creation and distribution. Embracing the opportunities provided by technology is essential. However, successful leaders of the future will be those who also distribute them as widely - to humans - as possible.

Read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/01/29/keeping-humans-in-the-loops/gsc.tab=0

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Their content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.