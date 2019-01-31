Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $65.5 Billion Chinese Commercial Aviation Market

LONDON, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Forecast 2019-2029

Forecasts & Analysis by Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jets, Very Large Aircraft), by Application (Passenger, Freight) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Supplying Aircraft to Domestic Airlines & Freight Carriers

Continuing development in China's economy over the last decade has led to significant impacts on the domestic commercial aviation market. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of this market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the Aviation industry, especially with a focus on East Asia. Importantly, the report also delivers forecasts of key sectors and companies, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Chinese Commercial Aviation market.

This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following segments:

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Forecast

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market by Type

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market by Application

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Restraints

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Drivers

And the following subsegments:

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Wide Body Aircraft

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Regional Aircraft

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Super Jumbo Aircraft

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Passenger Submarket

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Freight Submarket

• Chinese Commercial Aviation Position of buyers, manufacturers and entrants in the industry

In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, Visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:

• United Aircraft Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Gulfstream Aerospace

• Embraer

• Boeing

• Airbus

• Textron Group

• Dassault

• Bombardier

With 150 tables and charts and a total length of over 150 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. SWOT/PEST analysis tables, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.

