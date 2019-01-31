Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $65.5 Billion Chinese Commercial Aviation Market

LONDON, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Forecast 2019-2029
Forecasts & Analysis by Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jets, Very Large Aircraft), by Application (Passenger, Freight) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Supplying Aircraft to Domestic Airlines & Freight Carriers
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Continuing development in China's economy over the last decade has led to significant impacts on the domestic commercial aviation market. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of this market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the Aviation industry, especially with a focus on East Asia. Importantly, the report also delivers forecasts of key sectors and companies, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Chinese Commercial Aviation market.
This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following segments:
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Forecast
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market by Type
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market by Application
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Restraints
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Market Drivers
And the following subsegments:
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Wide Body Aircraft
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Regional Aircraft
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Super Jumbo Aircraft
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Passenger Submarket
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Freight Submarket
• Chinese Commercial Aviation Position of buyers, manufacturers and entrants in the industry
In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, Visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:
• United Aircraft Corporation
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
• Gulfstream Aerospace
• Embraer
• Boeing
• Airbus
• Textron Group
• Dassault
• Bombardier
With 150 tables and charts and a total length of over 150 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. SWOT/PEST analysis tables, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.comor refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/chinese-commercial-aviation-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.comto discuss any customized research needs you may have.
A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC)
Adient Aerospace
Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC)
Aero Equipment S.A.S
Airbus
Airbus Americas, Inc
Airbus Engineering Centre Ltd
Airbus Group SE
Airbus ProSky
Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd (AVIC)
Beechcraft Corporation
Beijing Aeronautical Scince and technology Research institute (BASTRI)
Boeing
Bombardier
Changchun Longija Airport
China Aircraft Leasing Company
China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CASC)
China Eastern Air Holding Group
China Eastern Airlines
China Express Airlines
China National Aviation Holding Group
China Postal Airlines
China Southern Air Holding Group
China-Russia Aircraft International Co, Ltd (CRAIC)
Colorful Guizhou Airlines
Colorful Yunnan General Aviation Co., Ltd
Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC)
Dassault
Donghai Airlines
Embraer
General Dynamics
Genghis Khan Airlines
Hairuo General Aviation Co
Hawker Pacific Asia
Hebei Sky-Blue International Aviation Academy Co., Ltd
Hohhot Baita Airport
Hong Kong Airlines
Industrial Bank Financial Leasing Co, Ltd (CIB Leasing)
Irkut Corporation
Juneyao Airlines
KID-Systems
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Mandarin Airlines (Taiwan)
Matsusaka Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Company
Meggitt Polymers Composites
Mirage
Thales Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Nanchang Changbei Airport
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Okay Airlines
PEMCO World Air Services
Rafale
Ruili Airlines
Shaanxi tianju Investment Group
Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co., Ltd (SAMC)
Shinwa Industry
Sukhoi Aviation Holding Company
Tainjin Free Trade Zone Investing Company (TJFTZ)
Taiyuan Wusu Airport
Textron Group
United Aircraft Corporation
Urumqi Air
HNA Group
Xiamen Airlines
Xuzhou Hantong Aviation Development Co., LTD
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com