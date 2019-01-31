Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Further re. Long Term Contract Win for Device Authority 31-Jan-2019 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 January 2019 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Further re. Long Term Contract Win for Device Authority Further to the announcement dated 27 December 2018, Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), notes that Device Authority ("DA"), in which it has a 56.8% holding, has announced that nCipher Security was the hardware security modules (HSM) vendor with which it partnered to deliver a security solution for high quality surgical devices. DA is not yet in a position to name the end user of the security solution. **ENDS** Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 0203 328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge / Alex Brearley Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering / Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell / Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 7305 EQS News ID: 771295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

