Pöyry Oyj: Invitation to Pöyry's January-December 2018 result news conference on 7 February 2019

Pöyry PLC: Invitation to Pöyry's January-December 2018 result news conference on 7 February 2019
Pöyry PLC Press Release 31 January 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)
Invitation to Pöyry's January-December 2018 result news conference on 7 February 2019
Pöyry's January-December 2018 financial statement release will be published on 7 February 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EET. The report will be available on the company website at www.poyry.com/investors (http://www.poyry.com/investors) after publishing.
The results will be presented in English at a conference for analysts, investors and the press at 1:00 p.m. EET. The conference will be held at Pöyry house, Jaakonkatu 3, Vantaa, Finland. The event will be hosted by Martin à Porta, President and CEO, and Juuso Pajunen, CFO. Please inform us of your participation in the event no later than 4 February 2019 by e-mail to peggy.hagberg@poyry.com.
The participants can also join a conference call that will be arranged in conjunction with the conference. The conference call details can be found below.
A live webcast of the conference can be followed online on the company's website at www.poyry.com/investors (http://www.poyry.com/investors). A recording will be made available by the next working day on the same website.
To attend the conference call, please dial:
FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
US: +1 323-794-2093
Other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Conference ID: 8959325
Due to the nature of the live webcast, we kindly ask those attending the conference call to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
PÖYRY PLC
Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.
Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire