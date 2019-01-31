Pöyry Oyj: Invitation to Pöyry's January-December 2018 result news conference on 7 February 2019

Pöyry PLC: Invitation to Pöyry's January-December 2018 result news conference on 7 February 2019

Pöyry PLC Press Release 31 January 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)

Invitation to Pöyry's January-December 2018 result news conference on 7 February 2019

Pöyry's January-December 2018 financial statement release will be published on 7 February 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EET. The report will be available on the company website at www.poyry.com/investors (http://www.poyry.com/investors) after publishing.

The results will be presented in English at a conference for analysts, investors and the press at 1:00 p.m. EET. The conference will be held at Pöyry house, Jaakonkatu 3, Vantaa, Finland. The event will be hosted by Martin à Porta, President and CEO, and Juuso Pajunen, CFO. Please inform us of your participation in the event no later than 4 February 2019 by e-mail to peggy.hagberg@poyry.com.

The participants can also join a conference call that will be arranged in conjunction with the conference. The conference call details can be found below.

A live webcast of the conference can be followed online on the company's website at www.poyry.com/investors (http://www.poyry.com/investors). A recording will be made available by the next working day on the same website.

To attend the conference call, please dial:

FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105

US: +1 323-794-2093

Other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Conference ID: 8959325

Due to the nature of the live webcast, we kindly ask those attending the conference call to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632