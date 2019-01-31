Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - 4SC: 4SC has reported progress with both its clinical-stage assets - resminostat, a broad spectrum HDAC inhibitor, and domatinostat, a specific Class 1 HDAC inhibitor. In January 2019, the investigator-led Phase II EMERGE study was initiated, which is testing domatinostat in gastrointestinal cancer. 4SC has developed a broad development programme for this drug, which will include several strategic options to commercialize the asset including out-licensing based on data from multiple Phase II studies and internal pivotal development for Merkel cell carcinoma. In January 2019, the resminostat RESMAIN study received a second positive DSMB safety review and the top-line results are expected in H120. 4SC remains well funded with cash of €30.8m at end-Q318, which should fund operations into 2020. Our valuation is virtually unchanged at €328m or €10.7/share.ISIN: DE000A14KL72

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...