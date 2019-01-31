The new Ripple Outlook Report is out. And what an insightful report. InvestingHaven we were keen to get the confirmation on THE single most important trend for 2019: institutional money entering the crypto space. Hardly anyone got this point, hardly anyone is talking about this, but what stands out for us is the 154.74% growth of institutional investing capital year-on-year. It is one of the crucial points in our 5 cryptocurrency predictions for 2019 which lead us to our XRP forecast 2019 and the conclusion that XRP is on its path to become the largest cryptocurrency. Many have analyzed the quarterly report ...

