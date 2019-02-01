Edison Investment Research - Media - Euromoney Institutional Investor: Euromoney's Q1 update demonstrates the value of management's focus on Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence, where 9% growth has more than offset well-flagged weakness in Asset Management, down 4%. Full year guidance is unchanged, but we point out that our forecasts do not reflect December's acquisitions of BoardEx and The Deal yet to complete. Management expects these to be earnings enhancing in their first year. Net cash at end December of £93.8m is prior to payment for these deals of $87.3m (£66.6m), leaving ample resource for further deals.ISIN: GB0006886666

