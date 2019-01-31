Alien Metals Limited - Nominated Adviser Status - Update

ALIEN METALS

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

31 January 2019

Nominated Adviser Status - Update

Alien Metals Ltd ("Alien Metals" or the "Company") announces an update regarding the status of its Nominated Adviser ("Nomad").

As previously announced, Northland Capital Partners Limited ("Northland"), the Company's current Nomad, has voluntarily agreed to relinquish its Nomad status and will be removed from the register of Nomads with effect from 7am on 1 February 2019, as a result of Northland's proposed merger with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP.

Further to the Company's announcement of 4 December 2018, the Company will not be in a positon to appoint a replacement Nomad before 7am on 1 February 2019. As such and in accordance with AIM Rule 1, trading in the Company's AIM Securities will be suspended from 7.30am on 1 February 2019.

The Company will seek advice and consider its options to best preserve the interests of its shareholders, other stakeholders, and its long-term success. These options include seeking a replacement Nomad or applying for its securities to be admitted to trading on an alternative exchange.

If a replacement Nomad has not been appointed by 4 March 2019 the admission of its AIM Securities will be cancelled.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

