£100 Amazon Gift Voucher from bobsguide up for Grabs for Payments Research

LONDON, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fintech enthusiasts can now have their say on what lies ahead in payments and also stand a chance to win a £100 Amazon gift voucher.

Digital transformation, new collaborative approaches between banks, fintechs and payments providers and a changing regulatory environment are just some of the overarching themes impacting the sector.

In association with Western Union Business Solutions, bobsguide is researching and producing the definitive report on the payments ecosystem as it stands today.

For those who take part in the short survey, one respondent will be chosen at random to win a £100 Amazon gift voucher. To inform the report and have a say on payments, users can take the short survey now.

The survey findings, the report and the winner of the voucher will be announced in late February/early March.

About bobsguide

Bobsguide is the market-leading resource for banks and financial institutions interested in the technologies that drive their industry. Over 70,000 fintech buyers and sellers visit the site every month for the latest news, analysis, reports and commentary, and to source information on the leading suppliers of financial technology on the site's world-renowned directory.

