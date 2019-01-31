Enterprise Partners with Premier Group to Drive Car Hire Growth in Egypt

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings today announced its expansion into Egypt through a partnership with Premier Group, one of the country's largest providers of integrated services and logistics, which has led to the creation of new subsidiary, Premier Auto Rentals.

The agreement marks the next step in Enterprise's international expansion to ensure that customers can access the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands anywhere in the world.

The newly created vehicle rental business, Premier Auto Rentals, will open a network of branches at major airport and community locations in Egypt throughout 2019. It will offer short- and long-term hire in addition to chauffeured rentals for domestic and international tourists, as well as business customers. The company also intends to sub-franchise across the country to accelerate its expansion.

The timing of the launch is intended to take advantage of economic growth in the region and a growing interest in car sharing, leasing and rental as an effective mobility solution. As part of the partnership, Premier Auto Rentals will have full access to Enterprise's world-class technology and booking platforms that provide a seamless digital experience for both business and leisure customers.

Premier Group was founded in 1990 and has more than 15,000 employees. It is a highly diversified business and is recognised as a leader across many sectors including human resources, real estate, security and logistics. Through carefully selected partnerships with world renowned brands, such as FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Trade Networks and Adecco, Premier Group has developed significant interests in a number of business sectors including logistics, express transportation, air and ocean freight, supply chain and distribution. Its subsidiary, Egypt Express, is one of the largest FedEx Express Global service participants in the region.

Ahmed Shaheen, Chairman and CEO of Premier Group, said: "We are very excited to be partnering with Enterprise. In addition to growing demand for rental services from inbound travellers, we see a significant opportunity to offer a range of vehicle rental services to our existing business customers who rely on our service as a logistics and distribution partner both locally and internationally.

"Transportation in Egypt has been growing faster than ever before. There is enormous interest in ride sharing, flexible car hire and on-demand mobility. Now is the perfect time to launch a world-class vehicle rental solution. Our vision is to introduce the world's number one car rental brand to enable every Egyptian consumer, tourist and business traveller to access Enterprise's exceptional customer solutions.

"As a family owned business, Premier Group has always valued partnerships with many of the world's top brands. We create close ties with our partner operations and become part of an international team that provides deep local market knowledge. We are committed to serving market-leading brands and we understand the huge attention, investment, resource and commitment essential to building a successful business in fast-growing developing economies."

Peter A. Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Holdings, said: "Our partnership with Premier Group marks an important moment in Enterprise's continued growth. Our mission, as always, is to deliver outstanding service to our customers, wherever they may travel. Our journey has already seen us expand into many countries around the world. Today, we launch an important new partnership to provide joined-up mobility in one of the region's largest economies.

"We have already established a close working partnership with Premier Group and we look forward to growing a successful and admired vehicle rental business in Egypt. Like Enterprise, this is a family-owned company that cherishes strong customer relationships and values quality of service. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in this important market for vehicle rental."

Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management together offer a total transportation solution. Combined, these businesses - which include extensive car rental and carsharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales - accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue and operated 2 million vehicles in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings - through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises - operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations in more than 90 countries throughout the world.

