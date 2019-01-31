According to a U.S. research team, new nanomaterials relying on dyes based on diketopyrrolopyrrole and rylene can generate a singlet fission reaction that extends the life of harvestable electronic charges.Singlet fission is a photophysical process in molecules and molecular aggregates, whereby a singlet exciton generated by irradiation splits into two triplet excitons. Why is that important? Because, according to a new research project, the process has the potential to raise the theoretical efficiency of solar cells from 33% to 44%. Researchers from the Advanced Science Research Center at the ...

