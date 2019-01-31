Since 2012, Kazakhstan has shown increased interest in its energy transition and put in place supportive regulations. The country lies in the path of China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, which unlocks large-scale infrastructure investments.Risen Energy has completed and grid-connected a 40 MW plant in Kazakhstan which it claims makes it the first private enterprise to invest in the central Asian country's PV development. The solar project is in Gulshat, in the Aktogay district of the Karaganda region, around 700 km from the capital city Astana. Risen said development involved overcoming ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...