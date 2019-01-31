coMakeIT, a Netherlands-based niche provider of product engineering, application modernization, and IP-led digital transformation services announced the launch of Autotaak, a new AI-powered, web-based integrated ALM platform.

Autotaak is a web-based, integrated ALM platform that enables end-to-end automation of application development to deployment pipeline. This AI-powered platform uses bots to automate all aspects of application lifecycle from product conceptualization, release sprint planning, to development, integration, testing, and deployment. The key features and benefits of Autotaak include:

Plug-and-play integration of software development and delivery tools including Jira, Git Hub, Jenkins, Sonarcube, Docker

Comprehensive support for agile workflow management including sprint backlog, planning, burndown

Automation of workflow across the application lifecycle including project creation, resource allocation, triggering builds, execution of test scripts, and pushing code to containers

Dashboard to visualize workflow and application progress in real-time and track key metrics

Speaking on the sidelines before his keynote address at the Agile, Testing, and Devops Showcase event in Amsterdam, coMakeIT's CEO Steven ten Napel announced launch of this product and stated:

"Majority of software businesses struggle with manual processes and lack of integration between development and deployment, which continue to be operational silos. With increasing business demand for continuous releases, software organizations must achieve integration and automation of all processes across the application lifecycle. Autotaak provides AI-powered automation, single-point access to key metrics, and visualized workflow, which enables software businesses to increase their release cadence, reliability, and quality.

We have invested significant time and resources in developing Autotaak, to help our customers fulfill their technology and business goals. This is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to deliver tangible business value and help our customers become better in what they do.

With an exclusive focus on serving software businesses, coMakeIT is relied upon as a strategic partner by innovative software companies from Netherlands, UK, and Australia, in diverse domains including BFSI, Supply chain and Logistics, ERP, and Education

About coMakeIT

With global delivery facilities spread across Hyderabad, Netherlands, and Australia, coMakeIT enables software businesses to realize their product and technology goals through its unique co-Creation platform TOP Cloud

