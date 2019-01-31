Telgte, Germany (ots) - Today Arnold Mattschull says goodbye to the operational management as CEO of the Smart Discounter Takko Fashion. Once the new business year begins on 1 February 2019, Alexander Mattschull will take over executive management of the company.



Arnold Mattschull led the company for a total of over seven years. First he was CEO of the fashion discounter from 2004 to 2008, and took the helm once more during a difficult period in 2016.



Together with the other executives, the Leading Circle (the extended management circle) and all highly motivated Takko Fashion employees, Arnold Mattschull was able to bring the company back on track. He successfully implemented the restructuring within the corporate group. In addition, he was able to sustainably refinance the company through a new bond in October 2017.



Takko Fashion is now active in 17 countries as a successful smart discounter, now operates 1941 stores and has nearly 18,000 employees. Arnold Mattschull is now stepping down from operative management and is joining the Takko Fashion advisory board, where he will continue to provide counsel to the company. He is transferring the title of CEO to Alexander Mattschull, who has been a member of executive management for 11 years and who is in charge of Product Management, Sourcing, Quality Management, Planning & Allocation, Human Resources, Corporate Communication and Logistics.



"As CPO Alexander Mattschull established the company's international offices in India, China and Bangladesh, perfected the strength of the Sourcing department, and grew Takko Fashion into a completely vertical discounter," says Arnold Mattschull.



Alexander Mattschull will manage the company with executives Ulli Eickmann (CSO) and Andreas Silbernagel (CFO). "I am looking forward to this new role. Over the years we have laid a very good foundation for further growing our business with our new strategic alignment as a Smart Discounter. We have a wonderful team who will successfully shape and determine the future of Takko Fashion," says Alexander Mattschull.



About Takko Fashion:



With more than 1,900 stores in 17 countries, Takko Fashion is an internationally successful smart discounter. With a diverse range of stylish outfits at an optimal cost-benefit ratio, the smart discounter fully meets the needs of the modern family. With the online shop takko.com customers can shop for the latest trends from Takko Fashion 24/7.Neueröffnungslager



Originaltext: Takko Fashion digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/62808 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_62808.rss2



Contact: Corporate Communication:



Takko Fashion GmbH Mario Ullrich Tel.: +49 2504 923 407 Mario.Ullrich@takko.de



Takko Fashion GmbH Katharina Petermann Tel.: +49 2504 923 564 Katharina.Petermann@takko.de