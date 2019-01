Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Re-designation of shares

The Company announces that, following the re-designation of 6,000 C ordinary shares of 40p into A ordinary shares of 40p each, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,578,093 of which 1,568,411 (4.67%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

31 January 2019