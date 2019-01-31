The "Success Case Study: Uber Eats in the UK Leveraging the Uber brand to serve consumers' round-the-clock food delivery needs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online/app-based food delivery is a growth market in the face of pressure on traditional quick-service restaurants. This has inspired both new start-ups and bigger brands with logistics and online clout to explore such services, with competition springing up in major cities in markets such as the US, UK, and Europe. Mobile ordering and the "virtual restaurant" concept (online-only menus utilizing existing kitchen resources) create the opportunity to fill in gaps in local food delivery markets and also innovate, offering choices not typically associated with convenient take-out/delivery outlets.

Uber eats offers app-based ordering and facilitating delivery through its own driver network from local restaurant kitchens, as well as exclusive "virtual restaurants." A possible deal with rival Deliveroo potentially puts the business in pole position to pressure market leader Just Eat. It leverages the recognition and app-based strengths of the Uber brand to appeal to consumers' expectation of flexibility in mobile food ordering. This is extending in London to a 24-hour service, highlighting the fragmentation of traditional concepts of meal occasions and demand for delivery at new times of day. Uber Eats offers app-based food delivery with a growing UK footprint.

The efficiency that smart technologies and solutions offer resonates with consumers, particularly those who are time-pressed or efficacy-driven.

Within food delivery, this means an inexorable march towards app-based mobile and website-based ordering becoming an expected means of interacting with restaurants.

Consumers' idea of convenience in the food delivery sphere is becoming much broader a reflection of their needs continuing to diverge from the relatively predictable patterns of daily activities and mealtime occasions of the past.

