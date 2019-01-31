Financial executive brings 30+ years of aerospace and manufacturing experience to the additive manufacturing company

Officials with Norsk Titanium (Norsk), the global leader in additive manufacturing of aerospace-grade titanium components, announced today that Stephen L. Littauer has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Littauer joins Norsk with 32 years of executive financial experience with public and private, multi-national companies in the industrial, aerospace and defense industries. After serving as CFO for over three years, Bart van Aalst will return to his position as a member of the Norsk Board of Directors.

"Steve's unique background in large, public company leadership development, coupled with his experience in private equity companies, will prove a vital asset to Norsk as we increase our presence and impact within the additive manufacturing industry," said Michael Canario, Norsk president and CEO. "As we welcome Steve, I also want to thank Bart for his role on the executive team, as his passion and commitment have been instrumental in our successes to date."

Littauer most recently served as CFO for Ten Cate Advanced Composites and AIP Aerospace. Prior to his positions as a corporate officer, he spent 17 years as a senior-level financial executive with Eaton Corporation and GE Aviation. Littauer began his career progressing through increasingly responsible finance and contracts management roles at Rockwell and Thiokol.

"One of the factors that drew me to Norsk is the quality of the team that has been assembled," Littauer said. "I am pleased to join a company who is positioned to address the needs of lower costs and shorter lead times facing the aerospace supply chain today. I look forward to helping the company in its next phase of growth."

About Norsk Titanium

Norsk Titanium is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. RPD is the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com.

