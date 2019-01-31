New free-to-play mobile title from Take-Two Interactive's acclaimed studio now available on iOS and Android Devices

Social Point, a leading mobile games developer and wholly-owned studio of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced that their latest free-to-play offering, Tasty Town, is now available on iOS and Android devices. From the creators of the popular mobile titles Dragon City and Monster Legends, comes an all-new game that allows players to fulfill their culinary dreams of designing and managing their own restaurant. In Tasty Town, players will embark on an incredible journey from farm to table to build their gastronomic empire, including experiencing the joy of growing their own ingredients, hiring the best chefs, creating delectable dishes, creating and managing their own restaurant, and racing against the clock to serve meals with their food truck.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005105/en/

From the creators of the popular mobile titles Dragon City and Monster Legends, comes an all-new game that allows players to fulfill their culinary dreams of designing and managing their own restaurant. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Tasty Town is the best all-in-one cooking game that lets you create a restaurant, decorate it to your taste, fill it with world-class chefs and have great fun doing it," said Alexandre Besenval, Vice President of Product at Social Point. "Tasty Town builds on the game mechanics we have become so famous for in our top-grossing games Dragon City, Monster Legends and World Chef. The game alsoallows players to discover passionate chefs and serve their loyal customers with a bounty of sumptuous meals. Many of us have dreamed of opening up our own restaurant and Tasty Town serves that escape for players."

Tasty Town begins as players open their first restaurant, hire their gourmet chefs and serve hungry customers. Over time, players build up their farms, decorate their establishment and expand to work with the most talented chefs from around the world. In addition, players will have the ability to trade exquisite ingredients with their friends and offer the finest cuisine. As the game progresses, Tasty Town allows players to broaden and deliver ingredients directly to customers and to serve fast food out of their own truck.

For more information on Tasty Town, please visit the official Tasty Town site.

About Social Point

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Social Point is a highly-successful free-to-play mobile game developer that focuses on delivering high-quality, deeply-engaging entertainment experiences. On January 31, 2017, Social Point was acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Social Point is led by an experienced senior management team, including Horacio Martos and Andrés Bou, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Founders, and Marc Canaleta, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, and has over 360 employees. Social Point currently has multiple profitable games in the market. Its two most successful titles, Dragon City and Monster Legends, have been downloaded more than 180 million times to date on iOS and Android platforms (as of January 31, 2017), and consistently have charted in the annual top-100 grossing mobile games in the United States since 2014. Social Point is one of only six publishers that have had at least two games simultaneously in the App Store's annual top-100 grossing mobile games chart every year since 2014. In addition, Social Point has a robust development pipeline of 9 exciting new games in development. For more information, please visit http://www.socialpoint.es/.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005105/en/

Contacts:

(Social Point)

Sharon Biggar

Chief Marketing Officer

Social Point

+34-93-181-40-98

Sharon.Biggar@socialpoint.es

(PR Agency for Social Point)

Tony Rivera

Sandbox Strategies

tony@sandboxstrat.com

(Investor Relations)

Henry A. Diamond

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-3005

Henry.Diamond@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)

Alan Lewis

Vice President

Corporate Communications Public Affairs

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983

Alan.Lewis@take2games.com