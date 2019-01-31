Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Solidium Oy

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Solidium Oy was held in Helsinki on 31 January 2019. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that Solidium will transfer shares in Kemira Oyj worth EUR 15 million as capital repayment to the State of Finland. Consequently, Solidium's holding in Kemira will decrease from 16.7 per cent to 15.8 per cent.
Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905
