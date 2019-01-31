sprite-preloader
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Solidium Oy

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Solidium Oy was held in Helsinki on 31 January 2019. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that Solidium will transfer shares in Kemira Oyj worth EUR 15 million as capital repayment to the State of Finland. Consequently, Solidium's holding in Kemira will decrease from 16.7 per cent to 15.8 per cent.


Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905


Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso, Nokia, Outokumpu, Outotec, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Tieto and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's investments is approximately 7.7 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi


