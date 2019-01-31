Smith-Midland Corporation: Easi-Set Worldwide Continues to Grow its Precast Product Producer Network

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID), announces the addition of two outstanding concrete product manufacturers to its family of licensed producers.

Quality Precast, Inc., based in Kalamazoo, MI, joined the Easi-Set Buildings producer family and has begun production of Easi-Set Buildings to supply the Upper-Midwest market. Although Quality has produced precast concrete buildings through the years, the decision was made to team up with Easi-Set to help take that product line to a 'new level'. Quality's new state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 enabling them to meet the production needs of increased building output. It seems this increase in capacity came at the right time, as Quality sold nine Easi-Set Buildings in their first few weeks of coming on-board.

Jobe Materials was established in 1983 (Jobe Concrete Products) and has long been known as premier supplier of precast/prestessed concrete products, ready mix concrete, aggregate, asphalt and landscaping material for the Western Texas and Southern New Mexico markets. Jobe will be producing Easi-Set's J-J Hooks highway safety barrier, North America's most successful. The Dyer Street plant in El Paso (one of Jobe's sixteen) in will serve as the main hub for barrier manufacturing.

'The addition of these two experienced organizations will serve the consumers of our products well,' said Art Miles, Easi-Set's President. This new capacity should result in tangible market share gains.' Mr. Miles went on to say, 'We have been impressed by all the team members we have worked with at both companies. They show a level of commitment and experience that will pay dividends for all involved, especially their customers.'

About Easi-Set Buildings and J-J Hooks Safety Barriers:

Pioneered more than 40 years ago, each Easi-Set Building, from the smallest standard to an ultra-large Easi-Span, is manufactured to exacting detail with high-strength, steel-reinforced, post-tensioned precast concrete. These award-wining buildings serve a wide range of customer markets from parks and recreation to large scale utility, transportation and industrial purposes.

Currently, more than 14,000,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks temporary precast concrete barrier have been produced and installed worldwide. All J-J Hooks barrier designs utilize the same J-Hook connection system design which provides the industry's fastest installation and removal capability, has integral self-aligning connection guides, and requires no loose hardware.

To learn more about Easi-Set Buildings or J-J Hooks safety barrier, call 800-547-4045, or visit www.easisetbuildings.com or www.jjhooks.com.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Inquiries: info@easiset.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534042/Easi-Set-Worldwide-Continues-to-Grow-its-Precast-Product-Producer-Network