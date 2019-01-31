New leaders bring industry expertise to ensure Instart achieves its mission of delivering exceptional digital experiences to people anywhere

Instart,the company helping leading brands around the world deliver faster, safer, and more profitable web experiences, today announced significant additions to its management team. Effective this month, the company has appointed the following new senior executives:

Tom Flink has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO);

Mitch Parker has joined as Chief Customer Officer (CCO);

Natalie Lambert has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO); and

Thirumalesh Reddy has joined as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Over the past few years, Instart has revolutionized how the world's leading brands deliver web experiences that are fast, secure, and profitable. To continue this momentum and accelerate Instart's next phase of growth, each of these seasoned executives brings a proven track record of success from top-tier enterprise software companies in successfully launching new and innovative products into the enterprise technology market.

"Instart has earned a reputation for helping some of the largest brands efficiently deliver their web content to people all over the world with innovative technology, responsive customer support, and a high quality of delivery. As our customers' content needs have expanded to include dynamic, rich, and personal experiences across an increasingly broad combination of networks, devices, and scenarios, they trust Instart's architecture and approach to uniquely deliver unprecedented results," said CEO Sumit Dhawan. "It's an amazing time to be at Instart, and adding these executives to our team not only allows us to accelerate the strategic development of our products but also to increase market awareness and engagement with current and potential customers."

An Expert Team to Drive Scale and Revenue

Instart has a proven technology and a unique architecture that enable brands like Hearst, Kate Spade, Nieman Marcus, and Office Depot to deliver the best possible digital experiences for their customers. The new executives join Instart as the company continues to expand its customer list, enabling them to focus on driving scale into the business. Each possesses a deep understanding of enterprise customer needs and the business strategies that will quickly deliver on Instart's mission to help leading brands deliver the best website experience to their customers.

Prior to Instart, these executives successfully worked together in previous roles at Citrix Systems and VMware and bring unique skills and expertise.

Tom Flink will build the company's global enterprise sales team, leveraging his success leading direct sales, alliances, and indirect channels at Citrix, RES Software, and Forcepoint.

Mitch Parker will focus on the company's customers' needs and success while leading the product and services teams, leveraging his experience developing Citrix's technical services strategy and launching Citrix's products as an enterprise cloud service.

Natalie Lambert will drive market awareness, demand generation, and enablement of Instart and its product offerings, having built the multi-product marketing strategy for Citrix and served as the CMO for Sapho, a company recently acquired by Citrix.

Thirumalesh Reddy will scale engineering and operations across the Instart product portfolio to meet present and future customer needs, drawing on his experience building and operating enterprise products and cloud services for VMware and Oracle.

About Instart

Instart helps leading brands around the world deliver a faster, safer, and more profitable web experience to more than 250 million customers a day. Through its revolutionary DX Cloud product line, Instart continuously analyzes the experience customers have on a website to provide ultra-fast, visually immersive, and highly secure digital experiences on any device. Learn more at www.instart.com or follow us on Twitter at @Instart.

