Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, today announced a continued optimization in its go-to-market strategy through the sale of its SMB business in six European countries - Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, and Italy to BAVARIA Industries Group AG, a leading global private equity firm. Pitney Bowes continues to make significant progress in continuing to create a portfolio focused on growth through shipping and mailing within major markets.

"This acquisition is beneficial for both Pitney Bowes and BAVARIA Industries Group AG," said Christoph Stehmann, Executive Vice President, International, SMB Solutions. "In BAVARIA Industries Group AG, we have found the ideal partner with the committed resources to deliver a positive client experience for our entire portfolio throughout Europe. We will work closely with BAVARIA Industries GroupAG to ensure the transition happens without disruption to our employees, clients, suppliers and partners."

BAVARIA Industries Group AG will continue selling Pitney Bowes products exclusively in all six markets and Pitney Bowes will provide services to ensure a smooth transition. In the six European countries, small businesses will continue to benefit from Pitney Bowes' shipping and mailing offerings through BAVARIA's teams who will respond to local market demands more quickly, broaden the product portfolio in each country for an enhanced client experience. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pitney Bowes management is scheduled to discuss the company's year-end results in a broadcast over the Internet at 8 a.m. EST on February 5. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's web site at www.pb.com.

