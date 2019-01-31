Sitecore Announces 2019 Most Valuable Professionals, Spanning More Than 30 Countries and 150 Companies

Program recognizes individuals whose Sitecore expertise helps drive innovation and digital transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore, the global leader in experience management software, today announced the 2019 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). Now in its 13th year, the 2019 Sitecore MVP program has recognized 315 exceptional professionals from Sitecore's global community of more than 12,000 certified developers and more than 20,000 active community participants. Hailing from more than 30 countries and 150 companies, Sitecore MVPs actively share their expertise of Sitecore products to advance the future of customer experience and drive organizational change.

"MVPs are outstanding leaders whose exceptional enthusiasm for the Sitecore platform extends beyond their own achievements. They inspire others throughout the Sitecore community to realize their full potential," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "It is with great pleasure that we thank MVPs for their commitment to the Sitecore community by sharing their knowledge and experiences, which plays an integral role in the success of our customers as well as provides invaluable feedback to the development and improvement of Sitecore's technologies."

Each year, the Sitecore MVP distinction is given to individuals whom Sitecore considers to be experts due to their technical expertise, mastery of the Sitecore platform, and voluntary commitment to sharing knowledge with Sitecore partners, customers, and prospects during the past year. Nominated by existing MVPs or by Sitecore employees, MVP candidates undergo an extensive evaluation process that considers the quality and level of impact of the nominees' contributions. Likewise, MVPs engage directly with Sitecore product teams and often receive advanced information about Sitecore product roadmaps and upcoming features so they can provide direct, independent feedback based on their real-world experience.

In 2019, Sitecore recognized 186 Technology MVPs, 37 Strategy MVPs, 18 Commerce MVPs, and 74 Ambassador MVPs who collectively embody the rich diversity of skills, experiences, and backgrounds in the Sitecore Community. The full list of 2019 Sitecore MVPs is available at mvp.sitecore.com.

"The Sitecore community is renowned as a place where members can easily collaborate and benefit from the vision and technical knowledge of one another," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore. "Within this community, MVPs set the standard of excellence for product expertise, enthusiasm, and willingness to donate time and energy to help customers and partners realize the full power of the Sitecore platform. Their contributions are immensely appreciated because the passion of our MVPs is instrumental to the ongoing success of the Sitecore ecosystem."

About Sitecore

Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel-before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

Contact

