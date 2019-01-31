Hemp Proving to Have Major Growth Potential Across Many Industries and Products

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

Hemp…What's old is new again! An article from the National Hemp Association had some surprising facts about hemp today and yesterday, for example: "Hemp is thought to be the first domestically-cultivated plant, with evidence of hemp fabric dating to 8,000 years ago found in Turkey (former-day Mesopotamia). Other evidence suggests cultivation further back by two or more thousands of years. Hemp paper is stronger than wood-based paper; it has strongest natural fiber of any source; it can grow nearly anywhere in the world, in many types of soil; it can grow without pesticides; it is a high-yield crop. (One acre of hemp produces twice as much oil as one acre of peanuts, and nearly four times as much fiber pulp [or paper] as an acre of trees. Levi jeans were originally made from hemp sailcloth (and rivets), for goldminers in California, who would fill their pockets with gold." And "because of its strength hemp fiber can be used for composite materials to make anything from skateboard decks to stealth fighter bodies". Furthermore, increasing demand for hemp-based technical products including oil paints, varnishes, biofuel, solvents, and coatings is expected to drive market growth . The personal care industry is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 15.9% from 2018 to 2025 on account of high fatty acid content of the product. Body care products containing seed oil reduce skin discomfort by soothing and restoring dry or damaged skin and also help slow down aging process, which is likely to drive demand. Active companies in the cannabis industry includes:Hemp Inc. (OTC:HEMP), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), PotNetwork Holdings, Inc (OTC:POTN), Puration, Inc, (OTC:PURA), Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS).

Today, however, hemp still has a growing demand, as per another industry research source states: "hemp-based food products including cooking oil, dairy alternatives, flour, and salad dressings is expected to drive market growth. In addition, rising demand for bakery products such as bread and cookies is expected to drive the market. The industry is witnessing growth on account of increasing consumer awareness pertaining to benefits associated with hemp products.

Hemp Inc. (OTCPK:HEMP) BREAKING NEWS: Hemp a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today a joint venture between Hemp, Inc. and retail store Hemp Healthcare, in Dolan Springs, Arizona, to sell high-end cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-based products.

Hemp Healthcare is a retail storefront conveniently located off Highway 93 in Arizona, in a highly trafficked tourist area. Specifically located on Pierce Ferry Road, Hemp Healthcare is next to Dolan Station - a location that welcomes numerous tour buses daily with visitors from around the world that stop there on trips to the Grand Canyon. Hemp, Inc. announced in July 2018 that the company had entered into a joint venture with Dolan Station to sell high-end CBD and Hemp, Inc. products as well. The global demand for CBD and hemp products at Dolan Station supported the opening of Hemp Healthcare.

Hemp Healthcare is home to an array of renowned CBD and hemp products, including Hemp, Inc.'s cosmetic and wellness line that includes shampoos, lotions, candles and more. Additionally, Hemp Healthcare offers a whole range of other popular CBD and hemp-based products such as oils, infused water, vapes, pre-rolls and more.

Most of the individuals visiting Hemp Healthcare and Dolan Station are tourists traveling from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon Skywalk, which is the Grand Canyon West's premier attraction. One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon receives nearly 5 million tourists a year, according to CNBC.

"The joint venture between Hemp, Inc. and Hemp Healthcare will be a monumental stride for not only the storefront but also for Hemp, Inc., as we make our way into the tourism market," said Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin. "The consistent passing of individuals through this town, on their way to one of the most popular attractions in the United States, will only increase the awareness of high-end CBD and hemp-based products, including our own brand."Read this full announcement and more news for HEMP at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hemp/

Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) recently announced that NFL veteran Bryan Barker has become a spokesperson for its subsidiary Kannaway to help spread awareness on the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for athletes and active consumers. "We believe that our partnership with Bryan Barker will help us spread awareness about the wellness benefits of CBD," said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. "We look forward to sharing his story and hopefully encouraging others to consider including CBD in their lives."

Kannaway is the first hemp lifestyle network to legally offer hemp-based botanical CBD wellness products. The Kannaway Sports division aims to spread awareness of the many important benefits CBD offers for professional and amateur athletes, connecting former NFL athletes with the education and products they need to help them live happier, more fulfilling lives.

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc (OTCPK:POTN) recently announced that it has presented its popular line of Diamond CBD oils, edibles and creams to pharmacy giant CVS Health at an industry gathering of retailers in Chicago. Recently passed federal legislation that legalizes industrial hemp production in the United States has generated increased mainstream acceptance of CBD-based products and drawn interest from retailers looking to capitalize on the public's desire for products that reduce stress and anxiety. CVS Health is the largest retail pharmacy in the nation with more than 9,800 locations in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Brazil. Nearly 5 million customers are served by CVS Pharmacy each day.

"Our array of CBD products already play an active role in the wellness routine of thousands of Americans," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of Diamond CBD parent company PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. "That's why we are happy to present the benefits of CBD and our popular oils, edibles and beauty products to a respected pharmacy chain like CVS Health."

Puration, Inc (OTCPK:PURA) Developments: Kali, Inc. released a corporate update that included the latest on KALY's developments with Puration, Inc, ("PURA") and Generex Biotechnology, Inc., the company's research on treatments for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other updates. The updates included: Kali-Extracts, Inc. ("KALY") is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue from its patented cannabis extraction technology through overlapping go-to-market strategies. KALY is utilizing its patented cannabis extraction process to develop numerous wellness products both internally and through partnerships. Similarly, KALY is utilizing its patented cannabis extraction technology to develop pharmaceutical products internally and through partnerships and; KALY has licensed its extraction process to PURA for the production of beverages. With over $1 million in trailing twelve-month sales, PURA's sales of EVERx CBD Sports Water are growing. KALY is now working with PURA to formulate a 25 MG CBD formula for a new CBD infused water product. Together, PURA and KALY have signed over a $1 million agreement to produce CBD infused water for Generex Biotechnology, Inc. The GNBT product is expected to be on shelves soon and: KALY has introduced its own line of CBD infused candies under the name Hemp4mula. KALY has signed its first distribution agreement for Hemp4mula gum and initiated the production of Hemp4mula gummies. Hemp4mula gum will be on retail shelves soon and for sale on line soon.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCPK:NUGS) recently announced its plan to break ground on a 6-acre canopy cultivation site in Northern California which will be known as The NUGS Farm. Complimentary to this land acquisition, the Company has obtained from the State of California over 20 licenses for cannabis manufacturing, distribution and cultivation.

"Establishing The NUGS Farm and securing these licenses are significant milestones for Cannabis Strategic Ventures. We are proud of what we have accomplished at this stage of the company," commented Simon Yu, CEO, Cannabis Strategic Ventures. "As the cannabis industry expands, and as we work to make cannabis legal on a federal level, Cannabis Strategic Ventures will be in position to touch on all areas of cannabis production."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com (FNM) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by Hemp Inc by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

