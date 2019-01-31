Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 31-Jan-2019 / 14:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on the 31st of January 2019. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Eight members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 8 votes. Regarding Item 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: To put the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. The list of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich 2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich 3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich 4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich 5. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich 6. Eremenko Oleg Vladimirovich 7. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich 8. Konovalov Vladislav Borisovich 9. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich 10. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich 11. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich 12 Potekhin Sergei Nikolaevich 13. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich 14. Chashchin Viktor Avtamonovich Regarding Item 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: To put the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. The list of candidates to be elected to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 1. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna 2. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna 3. Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna Regarding Item 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: To approve the participation of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as a member of the fuel and energy industry association "The Russian National Committee of the World Energy Council" (RNC WEC) Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 7306 EQS News ID: 771377 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 31, 2019 08:03 ET (13:03 GMT)